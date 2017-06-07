Iran says at least 12 killed in Tehran terror attacks

Iran says at least 12 killed in Tehran terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities say that at least 12 people have been killed in addition to assailants in today’s terror attacks in Tehran.

Two separate attacks took place in Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people tried to break their way into the Parliament building. Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine.

Four attackers were killed in the Parliament building, and two more, including a suicide bomber, were killed in the Imam Khomeini Shrine.

Four pilgrims were wounded at the mausoleum. A mausoleum gardener is among the killed.

Fars news agency says that ISIS has claimed responsibility for today’s terror attacks in Tehran.

Kazem Jalali, the head of Parliament Research Center, said the June 7 terror attacks in Tehran were “blind attacks”.

News.Az

News.Az