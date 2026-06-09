Iran says fans denied World Cup tickets after quota removal

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Iran’s football federation says the United States has removed the ticket quota allocated to Iranian fans for the upcoming World Cup, leaving it unable to distribute tickets through its official system, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated on Tuesday that FIFA regulations and standard procedures allocate 8% of ticket capacity for each match to the federations participating in the World Cup. This system allows fans from each country to purchase tickets through an official mechanism coordinated with their national federations.

The federation said it had already begun selling tickets via its official website for Iran’s matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt after receiving its allocated quota, Tasnim added.

It stated that the quota later assigned to the Iranian federation was subsequently removed, making it impossible under current conditions to provide even a single ticket to the national team’s fans through official channels.

According to the report, many Iranian football fans had already made travel plans to attend the tournament based on the previously announced official process.

It added that depriving Iranian fans of access to the legal and official ticket quota goes against the spirit of international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.

The report further argued that the move raises serious questions about whether non-sporting and political considerations have influenced the organization of the World Cup.

It also emphasized that Iranian football fans have long been a major source of support for their national team in international competitions while respecting rules and professional standards.

Their legal rights, it said, should be treated equally with those of fans from other countries, and FIFA and tournament organizers should ensure impartiality, justice, and adherence to regulations.

The report concluded that issues outside football should not be allowed to overshadow the World Cup.

The claims come amid heightened regional tensions, including exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran following Israeli bombing in Beirut despite a ceasefire, as well as earlier airstrikes and retaliations in the region.

News.Az