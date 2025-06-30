Iran says no date set for next round of talks with European troika

Iran says no date set for next round of talks with European troika

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has yet to set a date for the next round of negotiations with the so-called European troika—Britain, France, and Germany—according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei emphasized that Iran maintains standard diplomatic relations with the three European nations and continues communication at various levels, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

"Iran’s president spoke with his French counterpart the previous night, indicating ongoing contacts and dialogues," he added.

Regarding further negotiations, Baqaei said talks took place last week but no definite date has been set for the next round.

Iran will announce details once a decision is finalized, he added.

News.Az