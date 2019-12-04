Iran says relations with Azerbaijan ‘strategic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Tuesday that Tehran-Baku preferential trade agreement has made good progress and development of the two countries' relations is strategic.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbajiani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev where they explored avenues for further improvement of bilateral relations and acceleration of implementing joint agreements, IRNA reported.

They also called for concerted efforts to use all capacities in the interest of the two and all regional states.

Mustafayev hailed Tehran-Baku relations, saying that bilateral ties are currently at the highest level and found strategic dimensions.

Tehran-Baku relations in the political, economic, cultural, trade and transportation spheres are growing and Baku is set to further improve these ties, he added.

News.Az

News.Az