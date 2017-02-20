Iran says seeking to boost ties with Azerbaijan

Iran is seeking to boost all-out ties with Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

“Our view towards Azerbaijan is very clear and precise. Azerbaijan is one of our good neighbors with which we have long-term, firm relations,” Qasemi told Feb. 20, according to AzVision.

“We tried to have high-level economic and non-economic ties with Baku,” he said, expressing hope that the mutual ties will improve even more in the upcoming high-level meetings.

Last week, Iranian Justice Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi visited Baku and discussed boosting bilateral ties between the two countries with President Ilham Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials.

The parties discussed a range of issues, including the fight against terrorism, as well as the causes and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Pourmohammadi expressed Iran’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair position in solving the problem.

News.Az

