Iran says to reduce more obligations under nuke deal

Iran plans a third phase of scaling down commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, according to the country's foreign ministry on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the third phase will be planned in correspondence with the circumstances facing Iran and other signatories of the nuclear deal, the semi-official Fars news reported.

The spokesman said French President Emmanuel Macron was making efforts to salvage the agreement with the support of other European states.

"Iran is waiting for the results of the EU's efforts to preserve the deal and is planning to reduce its commitments proportional to EU measures to preserve the deal," he said.

