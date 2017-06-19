Iran says to sign Total deal by early August

Less than two months remain for the incumbent administration.

A prospective oil contract between Iran and Total will be signed before the end of the current administration’s tenure, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, AzerNews reported citing SHANA news agency.

Less than two months remain for the incumbent administration. Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected in May, will be inaugurated for a new term on August 6.

The contract will cover the development of Phase 11 of South Pars gas field, the minister said.

News.Az

