Iran says US responsible for ensuring complete cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran says US responsible for ensuring complete cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States is responsible for ensuring the implementation of a memorandum of understanding set to be signed between Tehran and Washington, which includes a cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The top diplomat made the remarks during separate phone calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Araghchi said the attacks had to come to “a complete halt” as he briefed the Lebanese officials on the clauses of the MoU, particularly those related to Lebanon.

He underlined the Islamic Republic’s efforts towards the cessation of aggression against Lebanon.

He reiterated that the United States was accountable for the “faithful” implementation of the MoU, suggesting that Washington — as Israel’s main ally — must apply sufficient pressure on Tel Aviv to halt the attacks.

The Lebanese officials, for their part, welcomed the provisions of the memorandum of understanding and emphasised that Lebanon’s stability and security were inseparable components of any serious effort to establish regional stability.

News.Az