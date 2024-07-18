Iran seeks nuclear deal revival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran calls for the revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear deal, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in an interview with CNN, News.Az reports.

Bagheri reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to JCPOA."We have an agreement made in 2015. The US withdrew from it, dealing a blow to the accords. We are still a party to the JCPOA. The US has yet to come back to the JCPOA, so our goal is to revive the 2015 document. We are not seeking a new agreement," he said.On July 16, Bagheri told Newsweek that it was up to Washington to take steps to improve bilateral relations and resume the nuclear deal.The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France), and Germany. The US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump. Current US President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated a willingness to return to the nuclear deal.

News.Az