Iran seeks to purchase more vaccine against coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has signed a contract to purchase 16 million doses of COVAX coronavirus vaccine, while the country is in negotiations with China , India and Russia as well to buy more vaccines, said Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi, ISNA reports.

Vaezi said that aside from the mentioned 16.5 million doses of vaccine, Iran is looking to purchase 4 million of doses more from China.

"We have attempted to purchase vaccines from various places, including the World Health Organization, China, India and Russia," he said.

"About $200 million has been allocated for purchase of COVAX vaccine, the money was ready for payment before Christmas but the purchase was delayed due to the holidays and it would be paid in the coming days," said the official.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

News.Az