Iran seizes property of former footballer Ali Karimi over alleged support for “enemy”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have reported the confiscation of additional assets belonging to former footballer Ali Karimi, including a villa in northern Iran, over what they described as his support for the “enemy” during recent US-Israeli strikes on the country, according to Iranian media.

Following what Tehran describes as an attack by the “Zionist-American enemy” during the “Ramadan war,” judicial authorities issued orders to confiscate the assets of individuals accused of being affiliated with hostile states and acting against national security, News.Az reports, citing Mizan News Agency.

The report described those targeted as “traitors” and said the measures were taken to protect public rights and enforce legislation on the intensified punishment of espionage and cooperation with Israel.

Karimi, a former Iranian international footballer, was described in the report as having engaged in activities in support of “the enemy” in recent years, particularly during recent conflicts.

According to Mizan, newly identified assets include a three-storey villa in Lahijan in Gilan province, with a total area of 1,150 square metres and 600 square metres of built-up space. The report also said several mobile phone lines registered under Karimi’s name, including so-called “fancy numbers,” had been identified.

It added that two commercial units and four residential properties previously linked to Karimi had also been confiscated by judicial order.

The report did not provide further details or include any response from Karimi.

Karimi, a former Iranian international midfielder, is one of the country’s most prominent footballers of the 2000s. He earned more than 100 caps for Iran and played for clubs including Persepolis in Tehran and Bayern Munich in Germany, where he won the Bundesliga title. Nicknamed the “Maradona of Asia” for his dribbling ability, Karimi later transitioned into coaching and has also been known for his public criticism of Iranian authorities in recent years.

News.Az