Iran sentences former vice president to 63 years in prison

Iran’s former vice president Hamid Baqaei has been sentenced to 63 years in prison over misuse of public funds while in office.

The sentence against Baqaei is the longest for a former official in Iran in decades. Tehran's Justice Department said the verdict was reached on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

The department has also announced separate verdicts against some other people in this case.

Baqaei was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's vice president in charge of executive affairs. He was briefly detained in 2015, and his trial on corruption charges began later that year but he wasn't in custody.

In May, Baqaei applied to run for president but was rejected. He has 20 days to appeal.

The verdict comes against the backdrop of frequent criticism by Ahmadinejad and his allies against the judiciary in recent days.

