Iran shows off another underground ‘missile city’ - VIDEO

Photo: IRNA

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled one of its largest underground missile cities.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the underground missile city houses thousands of precision-guided missiles such as “Emad”, “Sejil”, “Qadr H”, “Kheibar Shekan”, and “Haj Qassem”, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.


