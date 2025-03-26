Iran shows off another underground ‘missile city’ - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled one of its largest underground missile cities.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the underground missile city houses thousands of precision-guided missiles such as “Emad”, “Sejil”, “Qadr H”, “Kheibar Shekan”, and “Haj Qassem”, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

#Iran flexes its muscles amid #Trump's threats#IRGC media resources have published footage from another underground base – this time of the missile unit of the IRGC aerospace forces.



The footage shows Kheibar Shekan, Sejjil, Emad, Haj Qasem, Paveh, Ghadr-H, and other… pic.twitter.com/t0n6IPjjPA — News.Az (@news_az) March 26, 2025

