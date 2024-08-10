Iran slams deadly Israeli attack on Gaza school

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrike on Tabeen school in the Gaza Strip that occurred on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency .

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the airstrike of the child-killing Israeli regime on Saturday morning against the displaced Palestinians living in the Tabeen school in central Gaza, who were saying morning prayers.An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 125 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old aggression waged by the Zionist Israeli regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded dozens of other people.Kan'ani considered the savage attack as amounting to genocide, war crime and crime against humanity.The Iranian spokesman said that the aerial attack once again proved to the world the savage regime does not abide by any international laws, adding that the only way to stop the regime is practical support of the Muslim countries and freedom-seeking nations to the oppressed Palestinian nation.Kan'ani further said that the attack on the Tabeen school is a clear example of a threat to international peace and security, calling for immediate and effective action by the United Nations Security Council as per the Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter to curb and stop the endless crimes of the child-killing regime.He further called for prosecuting and holding an international tribunal for the war criminals of the Zionist regime.

