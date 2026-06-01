Iran slams EU over response to US strikes, calls statement ‘selective outrage’

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Iran has condemned the European Union’s reaction to what it described as Iranian retaliation against recent US military actions, accusing the bloc of “selective outrage” and double standards.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the EU’s statement amounted to “a masterclass in selective moral outrage”, calling it “hypocritical and reckless”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless,” Baghaei wrote on the social media platform X on Monday.

He urged the EU to remain committed to the rule of law and principles of the UN Charter, which he said the bloc had long claimed to uphold.

Baghaei also called on the European Union not to “appease aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks”.

“Iran’s strikes against those bases and assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defence,” he said.

“States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries,” he added.

According to Press TV, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said late on Sunday that it had conducted “self-defence strikes” over the weekend against Iranian radar and drone command-and-control facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday,” CENTCOM said, describing them as a response to what it called “aggressive Iranian actions”, including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

The statement followed an announcement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that its air defence units had detected and shot down an MQ-1 Predator drone, which it said belonged to the US military, after it entered Iranian airspace over the Persian Gulf.

The EU’s diplomatic service said Iranian attacks violated the sovereignty of Arab countries and “posed a serious threat to regional security and stability”.

News.Az