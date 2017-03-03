Iran starts laying rails for railway section bordering with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has started laying rails for the Astara-Astara railway that will link Iran and Azerbaijan.

The railway section is to run from Azerbaijan's Astara to Iran's Astara, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Azerbaijan has already stretched its railway grid by 8.5 km and reached Iran's borders in Astara, and now Iran has to construct a 2.5-km railway to complete the railroad project, Trend reports with reference to the IRNA agency.

