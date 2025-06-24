Iran state media says 'last round of missiles' fired before ceasefire begins
- 1026893
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-state-media-says-last-round-of-missiles-fired-before-ceasefire-begins Copied
Source: BBC
As we've mentioned, Israel said they detected waves of missile strikes earlier, which killed at least four people.
Iran's state TV is also reporting that a ceasefire has been "imposed" on Israel after waves of Iranian attacks.
As a reminder, Israel has not publicly accepted the ceasefire proposal.