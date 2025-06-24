Yandex metrika counter

Iran state media says 'last round of missiles' fired before ceasefire begins

Iran state media says 'last round of missiles' fired before ceasefire begins
Source: BBC

Iranian state media outlet SNN reports that Iran has fired "a last round of missiles" towards Israel before a ceasefire comes into effect, News.az reports citing BBC.

As we've mentioned, Israel said they detected waves of missile strikes earlier, which killed at least four people.

Iran's state TV is also reporting that a ceasefire has been "imposed" on Israel after waves of Iranian attacks.

As a reminder, Israel has not publicly accepted the ceasefire proposal.


