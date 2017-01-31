Iran stops issuing visas to Americans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has stopped issuing visas to Americans, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tuesday, in a widely anticipated response to President Donald Trump’s 90-

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it would take “reciprocal” and “proportionate” action after Mr. Trump issued an executive order barring entry to the U.S. of nationals from Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, as well as Iran. The ministry didn’t detail its planned steps.

Speaking after a meeting with his visiting French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Mr. Zarif confirmed that Tehran would no longer issue visas to U.S. citizens. He also said exceptions to the ban were possible and specific cases would be reviewed by a foreign ministry committee.

