Iran strikes Israel, three killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several explosions were heard in different parts of Israel as a result of the Iranian attack. Air raid sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and air defenses were in operation. One of the missiles was recorded in Beersheba in the south of the country, News.az reports citing Israeli TV channel N12.

According to him, the missile hit a multi-story building.

According to the MADA ambulance service, at least nine people were injured when an Iranian missile hit a residential building in Beersheba. A man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s were seriously injured and died on the spot. Another person was moderately injured and five people were lightly injured.

Some time later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected a third missile launch from Iran, and air defense systems are working. "Some time ago, the IDF detected missiles launched from Iran towards Israeli territory. Air defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

News.Az