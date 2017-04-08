Iran strongly condemns 'dangerous' US strike on Syria airbase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has strongly condemned a US cruise missile attack on a Syrian army airbase near the west-central city of Homs, calling it "destructive and dangerous".

According to PressTV, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Friday US use of a chemical attack in Syria as a "pretext for unilateral action is dangerous, destructive and violation of peremptory principles of international laws."

Some 60 US Tomahawk missiles were fires from US warships deployed to the Mediterranean at the Shayrat airfield southeast of Homs earlier in the day, in an assault slammed by Syria as an “act of aggression.”

Washington ordered the assault after accusing Syria of carrying out a chemical attack against the town of Khan Sheikhun in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday.

Qassemi said, “The Islamic Republic, as the biggest victim of chemical weapons in modern history, condemns any application of such weapons, regardless of the perpetrators and victims.”

However, “the timing, perpetrators, and benefactors of (the chemical attack) are still shrouded in mystery,” he added.

The spokesman said the US airstrike will only "strengthen the dying terrorist groups and complicate the situation in Syria and the region."

News.Az

News.Az