Iran summons Danish ambassador over embassy attack

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Danish Ambassador to Tehran Danny Annan to express the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over an assault on Iran's Embassy in Copenhagen, the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, according to AzVision.

The Foreign Ministry's director for Northern and Eastern Europe affairs conveyed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest to Danish diplomat over the attack on Iran's Embassy in Copenhagen by six Iranian dissidents on March 1 evening, Qasemi said without providing further details about the incident, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported March 2.

The Foreign Ministry’s senior official further criticized the Danish government’s “laxity” in ensuring the security of the Iranian Embassy and its staff members, calling on Danish officials to “seriously and responsibly deal with the perpetrators and report the results,” Qasemi added.

Annan, for his part, voiced deep regret over the attack, describing the incident as “unacceptable”, according to Qasemi.

Annan pledged to relay Iran's protest to his government as soon as possible, and notify Iranian authorities of the outcome.

Qasemi said the attack on Iran’s Embassy in Copenhagen, the second in less than two months, puts the will and determination of the Danish government to prevent the attacks under question, adding that this can damage the growing relations between the two countries and certainly will be responded appropriately.

