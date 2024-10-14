Iran supports all initiatives to enhance relations with Azerbaijan: Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran favors any project or measure that would lead to further enhancement of relations with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

The sovereignty of no country has to be ignored, Pezeshkian said in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, while noting that the presence of extra-regional countries in the region would not benefit the interests of the regional countries.There is no need to build walls at the borders to establish security, he said. "The Islamic countries have to open their markets to each other so that the businesspeople can easily work together."The president reiterated that Iran welcomes the establishment of railways and roads between the two neighboring countries, also voicing Tehran’s readiness to engage in energy and agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan.The Azerbaijani official, for his part, expressed his country's eagerness for enhancement of relations with Iran in different economic, commercial, energy, cultural, transit and security areas, as well as completion and expansion of railway and road transportation lines.Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan has no territorial claims about any country and will not also accept any territorial claim against itself.He believed that the regional problems have to be resolved through dialogue.He invited President Pezeshkian to attend an international climate change conference – known as COP 29 – due to be held in Azerbaijan in November.

