Iran suspends flights to Lebanon

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, has announced that all flights to Lebanon have been temporarily suspended until February 18 due to "security conditions" at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“In light of the exceptional security situation in Beirut and the cancellation of all international flights, Lebanese officials have asked Iran to suspend its flights until the 18th of February,” Pourfarzaneh stated during a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He emphasized that Tehran is closely monitoring developments, adding that it awaits “clarity on how the situation will unfold by the specified date.”

When questioned about unverified Israeli threats to “down Iranian planes” bound for Lebanon, Pourfarzaneh said no written warnings had been received by Iranian authorities on such matter.

However, he reiterated that the suspension was strictly based on Lebanon’s security assessment, reflecting Tehran’s adherence to diplomatic protocols.

The suspension comes amid recent developments in Lebanon, where the country canceled a Thursday flight that was supposed to carry Lebanese pilgrims from Tehran to Beirut.

