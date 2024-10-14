Iran suspends indirect talks with US citing increased regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran said Monday that it halted indirect negotiations with the US due to current regional tensions, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Speaking during a visit to the Omani capital Muscat, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Oman has played a positive role in facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington, in which came to be known as Muscat Process."At present, the Muscat Process has been halted due to specific regional conditions,” the top Iranian diplomat said.“We do not see a basis for these talks until the current crisis is resolved. Afterward, we will decide whether to resume negotiations and in what form they should continue.”There was no comment from the US on Araghchi’s statements.The Iranian minister arrived in the Gulf country early Monday and held talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, following a visit to Iraq on Sunday.The talks between the two diplomats took up the latest regional developments amid Israel’s ongoing onslaughts in Gaza and Lebanon.Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,300 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.The conflict has spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,488 people and injured nearly 4,300 others since Sept. 23.Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

