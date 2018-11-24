Iran takes step to connect its neighboring countries to Persian Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are a series of separated lines in Iran's rail network which together will complete the North-South corridor, Head of Iran's Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht said on the sidelines of event dedicated to the trial run of the Qazvin-Rasht railway.

Qazvin-Rasht Rail Project is one of such lines, which can complete the linking between the north and the south, he said.

"Via this way, the countries north of Iran can reach the Persian Gulf waters. This project is a part of the great railway project of Qazvin to Astara," said Nobakht.

The Rasht-Astara-Qazvin railway project envisages the construction on the territory of Iran of a new railway line connecting Azerbaijan’s Astara to the Iranian cities of Astara, Rasht and Qazvin.

News.Az

