Iran to adhere to nuclear deal even if US withdraws, AEOI chief says

Iran plans to adhere to its nuclear deal with world powers regardless of any probable US decision to withdraw from the agreement, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says, according to PressTV.

“We are continuously assessing if this agreement benefits us, or if the price is too high to stay in the deal. If the United States pulls out of the agreement, but the rest of the countries stay committed -- namely Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia -- then Iran would most probably stick with the commitments to the agreement without the US,” Ali Akbar Salehi said in a Friday interview with Der Spiegel.

“But if the US leaves the treaty and Europe follows, then this deal will certainly collapse and Iran will go back to what it was before, and, technically speaking, to a much higher level. As a person who has taken part in these negotiations, I wouldn't like to see that happen,” he pointed out.

"I think our partners in this treaty have more to lose than we do" if the agreement falls through, the AEOI chief added.

Salehi referred to Washington’s new sanctions and pressures against Iran, saying, “The US is trying to poison the business environment. It discourages big banks and companies from working with Iran. It is fearmongering. But in reality they cannot accomplish much. There is a lot of rhetoric.”

The AEOI chief argued that the US refusal to waive Tehran’s nuclear-related sanctions constitutes “significant noncompliance” with the nuclear deal on their part.

News.Az

