Iran to back extension of oil output cuts
- 18 Apr 2017 08:35
Most oil producers support an extension of output cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, and Iran would also back such a move, Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.
Zanganeh stressed that most countries want OPEC's decision to be extended.
"Iran also supports such a decision and if others comply, so would Iran," Reuters cited Zanganeh as saying
OPEC and some non-OPEC producers agreed to cut output on November 30, 2016 by 1.2 million barrels in the first six months of 2017.
