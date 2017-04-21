Iran to be represented by 300 athletes at Islamic Games in Baku

President of Iran’s National Olympic Committee Shahrokh Shahnazi said that 300 athletes will represent Iran at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He noted that the Iranian athletes will compete in 16 sporting events, the Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on May 8-22.

