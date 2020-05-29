Iran to commission over 20 airport infrastructure facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 21 airport-related infrastructure facilities will be commissioned in the current Iranian year (began from March 20, 2020), the head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) Siavash Amir Mokri said at the the event on the opening of two such facilities, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

According to Amir Mokri, 100 trillion rials (about $238 million) has been allocated to be spent on these facilities.

Amir Mokri added that in addition, the commissioning of 12 airport infrastructure facilities at a cost of 9.2 million euros is on the agenda.

The official said that prior to the commissioning of the new runway at Ramsar Airport, only two airlines operated flights to the airport.

"Currently, more than 70 percent of the planes of 16 airlines can land at Ramsar airport," he said.

The new runway at Ramsar Airport, built of concrete, is 2,700 meters long and 45 meters wide. The construction of the runway began in 2009 and 1.1 trillion rials (about $26.1 million) was spent on the construction.

In addition, 70 billion rials (about $1.66 million) has been spent at the airport to expand the apron, taxiway, aircraft rotation and lighting. The commissioning of this runway will facilitate the landing and take-off of large aircraft such as the Airbus 320.

The expansion of the apron at Sari Airport has been completed to 14,000 square meters. Two more parking lots will be added on this platform to store planes. About 72 billion rials (about $1.7 million) were spent on the construction of the apron at Sari airport and construction was completed within 18 months.

News.Az

News.Az