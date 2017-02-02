Iran to construct 12 new oil refineries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran started the construction process for 12 new oil and gas condensate refinery complexes, Arman Moghadam, director of corporate planning and member of the board of directors of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), said Wednesday, Anadolu agency reports.

According to Iran's semi official Mehr News Agency, Moghadam noted that currently nine refineries with an aggregate total capacity of 1.73 million barrels are functioning across the country.

Moghadam also stated that Iran enjoys 13 thousand kilometers of pipelines for transmission of crude and petroleum products.

“More than 5,500 petrol, gas oil and compressed natural gas stations are operating in Iran,” he added.

