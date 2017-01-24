Iran to continue fighting terrorists in Syria after Astana talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Astana talks will not affect the position of Iran's government on fighting terrorists in Syria, the Iranian Parliament speaker's special advisor on international affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said.

“We believe that a political solution is the only way to solve the crisis in Syria, but this issue should not make us neglect helping Syria fight terrorists," he stressed while speaking to reporters in Beirut following a meeting with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

He added that Iran would never spare any effort to help Syria fight terrorism, PressTV reports.

