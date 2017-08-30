Iran to enhance its missile capabilities
Iran's new Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic will further boost its defensive power so that no one would dare attack the country.
Speaking on a live TV program on Monday, Hatami said Iran plans to further enhance its missile capabilities for defensive purposes.
Boasting the country’s missile power, the brigadier general said all the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense systems that Iran has purchased from Russia has been deployed to protect sensitive sites, Tehran Times reported.
News.Az