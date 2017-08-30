Yandex metrika counter

Iran to enhance its missile capabilities

  • World
  • Share
Iran to enhance its missile capabilities

Iran's new Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic will further boost its defensive power so that no one would dare attack the country.

Speaking on a live TV program on Monday, Hatami said Iran plans to further enhance its missile capabilities for defensive purposes.

Boasting the country’s missile power, the brigadier general said all the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense systems that Iran has purchased from Russia has been deployed to protect sensitive sites, Tehran Times reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      