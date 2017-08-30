Iran to enhance its missile capabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's new Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic will further boost its defensive power so that no one would dare attack the country.

Speaking on a live TV program on Monday, Hatami said Iran plans to further enhance its missile capabilities for defensive purposes.

Boasting the country’s missile power, the brigadier general said all the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense systems that Iran has purchased from Russia has been deployed to protect sensitive sites, Tehran Times reported.

News.Az

