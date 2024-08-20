Iran to give a stronger response to Israel this time - IRGC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that the Israeli regime would receive a stronger response from Iran over the assassination of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, News.az reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The fake and child-killing Zionist regime continued its stupidity and martyred Haniyeh on the soil of Islamic Iran, and we will respond at the appropriate time and place," Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said on Monday."We will determine the time and manner of punishment," he said, adding that avenging Martyr Haniyeh's blood would definitely be done."The usurping Zionist regime committed a great crime by assassinating Martyr Haniyeh, and this time it will be punished more severely than before," Fadavi stressed.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

