Iran to hold funeral procession for Haniyeh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination has announced that a funeral procession will take place for martyred Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday hours after Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran.According to the announcement, the procession will be held on Thursday morning and will start from the Tehran University in downtown, with mourners marching towards the iconic Azadi Square in the west of the capital city.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

News.Az