Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers after UN censure

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Iran is set to meet with representatives from Britain, France, and Germany on Friday to discuss its nuclear program, following the countries' joint effort with the United States to censure Iran at the UN atomic watchdog.

Iranian diplomat Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who serves as the political deputy to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is scheduled to represent Iran in Friday's talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He will meet beforehand with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European Union's foreign affairs arm, according to the IRNA state news agency.Last week, the 35-nation board of governors of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution condemning Iran for its lack of cooperation on nuclear issues.Iran described as "politically motivated" the resolution brought by Britain, France, Germany and the United States.In response, Tehran announced the launch of "new advanced centrifuges" designed to increase its stockpile of enriched uranium.Tehran's willingness to sit down with the three European countries so soon after the censure comes just weeks before Trump is set to return to the White House.During his first term, Trump focused on re-imposing heavy sanctions on Iran following the United States' unilateral withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal three years after it was established.That agreement between Tehran and major powers aimed to give Iran relief from crippling Western sanctions in exchange for limiting its nuclear programme to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.Tehran has consistently denied any intentions of pursuing atomic weapons.In retaliation for the US withdrawal, Tehran has reduced its compliance with the deal, raising its uranium enrichment levels to 60 percent -- close to the 90 percent required for a nuclear bomb.

News.Az