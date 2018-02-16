Iran to join European electricity network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran plans to access Europe’s power network through adjacent neighbors’ electricity networks, Iranian minister of energy Reza Ardakanian said.

Saying that Iran is paving the way for the investment of Iranian and foreign private sectors in renewable energies, the minister noted that investors can export their generated power to other counties using the Iranian power grid, IRNA reported.

Ardakanian also recalled that Iran has energy exchange with its neighboring countries, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iraq.

