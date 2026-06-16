Iran to link electricity grid with Qatar soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will soon begin the process of connecting its electricity grid with Qatar, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Aliabadi stated that feasibility studies for the project are now in their final stage, adding that Iran is currently at the beginning of the implementation phase.

He also noted that Iran is simultaneously examining the possibility of establishing electricity grid connections with other countries in the Persian Gulf region.

News.Az