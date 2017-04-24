Iran to open polls in Azerbaijan for May 19 presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will open polling stations in its embassy in Azerbaijan and consulate general in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the presidential election to be held in the country on May 19.

More than a thousand Iranian citizens living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote at the polls that will be open from 8:00am and 6:00pm, the embassy told APA on April 24.



In addition, over 300 Iranian athletes, as well as many tourists are expected to come to Baku in connection with the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games. They will also be able to cast votes in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

