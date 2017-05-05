Iran to purchase additional energy from Azerbaijan in summer months

Iran’s need for energy increases in summer months.

In case Iran needs additional energy in summer months, Azerbaijan will meet a part of this demand in accordance with the agreement reached, Hamid Chitchian, Iran's energy minister told APA’s Tehran correspondent.

According to him, Iran’s need for energy increases in summer months: “The matter is about 130 MW. Necessary infrastructure has been created for energy exchange”.

