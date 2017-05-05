Yandex metrika counter

Iran to purchase additional energy from Azerbaijan in summer months

Iran’s need for energy increases in summer months.

In case Iran needs additional energy in summer months, Azerbaijan will meet a part of this demand in accordance with the agreement reached, Hamid Chitchian, Iran's energy minister told APA’s Tehran correspondent.

According to him, Iran’s need for energy increases in summer months: “The matter is about 130 MW. Necessary infrastructure has been created for energy exchange”.

News.Az


