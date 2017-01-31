Iran to take proper steps against US visa ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi said a committee had been formed in the ministry to follow up issues faced by Iranians residing abroad regarding the US visa ban.

Ghasemi made the remarks among reporters on Monday evening. He stressed that following the stance taken by Washington on Iran and some other Muslim states, careful planning has been made as regards proper approaches and measures in this regard, according to Mehr.

“One step was formation of a committee comprising a number of organizations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs inside the ministry,” Bahram Ghasemi added.

He noted that the committee had begun operation expressing hope that it will find appropriate solutions to new conditions.

The official emphasized that the committee had prepared necessary instructions on Sunday and Monday before issuing them to Iran’s ambassadors across the globe; “these instructions pertain to respecting honor and dignity of Iranians living abroad especially those who are likely to face difficulties in the US.”

