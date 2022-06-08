Death toll from Iran train derailment rises to 21 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 21 people were killed and nearly 500 passengers were injured as a train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports citing local media.

The train was traveling from Mashhad to Yazd when it derailed near the city of Tabas at 5:30 am local time.

Authorities said that the train collided with an excavator on the railroad.

The governor of Tabas said four train cars have derailed in the accident.

Helicopters and ambulances from three provinces have been dispatched to the disaster scene.

News.Az