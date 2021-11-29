Iran, Turkey agree to comprehensively improve relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Turkey agreed Sunday to strive for a "comprehensive improvement of relations" in a meeting at the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan also agreed to convene a high commission meeting during Erdogan's next visit to Iran's capital Tehran.

Describing relations between the two countries as "historic," Abdollahian said "it was agreed to talk about the comprehensive improvement of relations and the removal of some obstacles."

Raisi and Erdogan held a closed-door meeting as part of the summit.

News.Az