Iran, Türkiye agree not only on Syria, but on many other regional issues - FM

In an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran and Turkey share common views on not only Syria but also many other regional and global issues, acknowledging that differences of opinion are natural, News.az reports citing IRNA .

"The two countries discuss two types of situations, where we have a consensus, we cooperate. Where we have a difference of opinion, we try to find a solution through dialogue, or if we don't have a solution, we finally understand each other well to avoid misunderstandings," Araghchi said."I will continue to contact other countries that have influence, or have legitimate and common interests, or common concerns, such as the presence of their nationals in Takfiri groups," he added.Araghchi pointed out that In general, the Islamic world and the region need a single point of view, especially in matters such as terrorism or how to deal with the Zionist regime, which is the origin of the crisis.

