Iran unblocks access to Telegram

Iran’s authorities have fully unblocked access to Telegram messenger following a ban imposed amid anti-government protests, TASS reported on Sunday citing the F

Access to Instagram and Telegram social networks has been opened for users after the lifting of temporary restrictions introduced upon the decision of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on December 31, the report said.

Earlier Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi threatened to fully block the messenger unless "terrorist channels" were closed.

