Iran unveils home-built sniper rifles, radios

The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled a domestically-built high-precision sniper rifle and several pieces of other military equipment.

The new arms and tech were unveiled on Monday during a ceremony with Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan in attendance, PressTV reports.

The 12.7-millimeter sniper rifle (Nasr) was designed and manufactured on a request by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Ground Forces.

A new Kalashnikov 133 rifle, designed and manufactured upon a request by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was also unveiled during the event.

A series of domestically-made multiband software-defined radio transmitters was also introduced with the capability of establishing voice and data connection in both fixed and variable frequency modes.

