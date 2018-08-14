Iran unveils next-generation short-range ballistic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled a next-generation Fateh Mubeen ballistic missile capable of evading radars and hitting targets with pinpointed accuracy, Tasnim reported.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami who congratulated the army and military designers with the completion of the work on the new missile.

As Hatami said, today the Iranian defense industry "is capable of fulfilling practical needs of the Armed Forces by turning ideas into products in a short span of time."

US media outlets reported on Friday that the US intelligence had detected Iran’s first test of the Fateh ballistic missile this year. The missile was launched from the base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite unit of the Iranian armed forces) in the country’s southeast. The missile flew more than 160 km over the Strait of Hormuz to a practice range in a desert on Iranian territory.

News.Az

