Iran urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation of tension

Armenia and Azerbaijan must avoid further escalation of tension, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani told an APA correspondent in Tehran on Monday.

Iran will use its potential for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the speaker, noting that there is no potential for aggravating the situation in the reigon.

“We urge the parties to the [Karabakh conflict] not to allow further escalation of tension. A new war in the region will create problems for both countries,” added Larijani.

Larijani noted that Iran has good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We hope that the conflict does not worsen under the current circumstances. Iran will use its potential for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and problems likely to emerge,” he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker also touched on the Syria issue, mentioning that US President Trump has sent a military force to the region to fight against the Islamic State terrorist group.

"We hope that they will not repeat the mistakes they have made in the past, losing 6 trillion dollars and 5,000 soldiers. One of Trump’s rivals once said that they’d met the expenses needed for the creation of ISIL. Now let him undertake to eliminate it. We hope that the new US president will act wisely,” he added.

