Iran urges practical moves to end Rohingya Muslims crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged Muslim countries to take practical measures to end the inhuman crackdown on the persecuted Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine State, Real Iran reports.

Zarif made the call in separate phone conversation on Monday with his Turkish, Malaysian and Indonesian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu, Anifah Aman and Retno Marsudi, respectively.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed the Islamic Republic’s deep concern about the sad situation of Rohingya Muslims, saying that Iran was prepared to help adoption of collective strategies by international organizations and Muslim countries in order to solve the ongoing crisis plaguing Myanmar’s Muslim community.

