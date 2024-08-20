Iran urges US to provide evidence for election interference allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's permanent mission to the UN has called on Washington to provide evidence supporting its allegations that Tehran meddled in the upcoming US presidential election.

"Such claims are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. If the US government is truthful to this claim, it should provide us with documents so that we can give our response," the mission said in a statement, News.Az reports.This request follows a joint statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which accused Iran of attempting to interfere in the election by conducting cyberattacks against the campaign headquarters of both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.US intelligence agencies assert that Iran sought access to individuals with direct links to both campaigns through social engineering and other methods.

News.Az