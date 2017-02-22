Iran: “US mission was to undermine concepts of family”

Iran: “US mission was to undermine concepts of family”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian security forces have said Nazar Zaka, a “Lebanese-American citizen” who was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of espionage, “had a mission to undermine the

Zaka made confessions to that effect himself, Kermanshah IRGC Deputy Commander Sardar Sayyari said, Mehr news agency reported February 22.

“He confessed that he had received 8 million euros to create 15 NGOs.”

Sayyari said Zaka used to be connected to former US president Barack Obama via only one intermediary person.

Iran arrested Zaka in November 2015, saying he had "deep ties with the US military and intelligence services.”

The US State Department said back then that Zaka is not a US citizen.

“We are aware of reports that a US lawful permanent resident has been arrested in Iran,” State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said. “US lawful permanent residents are not US passport holders and would travel on the passport of their nationality. Consular assistance would be provided by the country of the individual's nationality.”

News.Az

News.Az